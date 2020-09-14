You can now stay at the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion through Airbnb

You might be the next prince of Bel Air — for one night only.

Airbnb, in partnership with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, announced on Sunday that for the first time ever, the mansion featured in the sitcom will be open to visitors.

Fans from the Los Angeles area can book one-night stays at the house for only $30 a night, and get access to the luxurious wing occupied by Will Smith's character on the show. According to the listing, written from Will's perspective, guests will enjoy "my bedroom (great for naps), a full bathroom (great for spitting bars in the shower), pool area (great for dips), an outdoor lounge, and the dining room (great for eating obviously)."

There are other sweet perks as well, like Air Jordans, access to Will's closet, turntables, and free meals "served on silver platters." And from the photos in the listing, the mansion looks pretty fresh indeed. You'll even be virtually welcomed by DJ Jazzy Jeff and a socially distanced mansion concierge.

Interested fans will be able to request bookings beginning at 11 a.m. PT on Sept. 29.

Smith, who recently celebrated the show's 30th anniversary, also posted about the opportunity.

"OOOO!! Y’all think we should rent out the @freshprince house?? We’re making it happen with the squad at @airbnb!! #FreshPrince30th" the actor captioned the photo of him and Jazzy Jeff outside the mansion (which is ironically not in Bel Air, but in nearby Brentwood).

On Thursday, Smith shared photos from the sitcom's upcoming HBO Max reunion, which began filming that day. And in a pleasant surprise, Smith revealed that he sat down with Janet Hubert, the actress who originated the role of Will's Aunt Vivian on the show, for the first time in 27 years.

Hubert and Smith's conversation will appear in the reunion, which will also feature their Fresh Prince costars Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The streamer has described the special as "a funny and heartfelt night full of music, dancing, and special surprise guests, in honor of the series that ran for six seasons and 148 episodes."

The reunion special will launch exclusively on HBO Max around Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, a dramatic reboot of the show has landed a two-season order at Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming service.