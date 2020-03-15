Image zoom Getty Images/Peter "Hopper" Stone/ Walt Disney Television

Beatrice, the French bulldog best known for playing Stella on Modern Family, has died, according to The Blast. She reportedly died a few days after the show wrapped its final episode on Feb. 21.

Stella was introduced in season 2 when Jay Pritchett (Ed O'Neill) reluctantly got a dog. She was played by a French bulldog named Brigitte up until season 4 when Beatrice took over the role. As time passed on the series, Jay grew fonder of Stella and showered her with affection and gifts, which made her the nemesis of Jay's wife, Gloria (Sofia Vergara).

Good Dog Animals agency, which represented Beatrice, did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Beatrice's owners Guin and Steve Solomon spoke with the blog Bodie on the Road about her role on Modern Family back in 2017 when she was 7 years old. They said O'Neill doted on her, just like his character on the show.

“Ed O’Neill is in love with her! It’s very easy working with him because he brings Beatrice treats like popcorn and always looks out for her,” said Guin Solomon, one of her owners. “We’ll be doing scenes in the backyard by the pool and in between takes he’ll say, ‘Would you please get Beatrice an umbrella, she’s in the sun!’"

Her owners also said the pooch was popular with the rest of the team too: "Of course the crew loves to play with her when she’s out and about because she’s so fun and clowny. She really is one of the family!"

Although Modern Family was her bread and butter (er, kibble and bits), the Frenchie was an entertainment veteran whose work spanned from TV series like Workaholics and The Kominsky Method to commercials for Dunkin' and Chase Bank.

After 11 seasons, the show's last episode will end in a two-part finale airing April 8. Many cast members took to Instagram to show fans what it was like on set the last day of filming.

“What a day!! Saying goodbye to our Modern Family,” Vergara wrote on Instagram. “I will never forget this set, this people, there were only good times. Thank you Moden Family Thank you Gloria Pritchett.”

