Freida Pinto is adapting Huma Abedin's best-selling memoir, Both/And, into a TV series, EW has confirmed.

The Slumdog Millionaire and Mr. Malcolm's List actress will also star as the longtime advisor and aide to Hillary Clinton in the untitled project, which chronicles Abedin's life and career in politics.

No plot details for the series have been revealed, but the book begins with Abedin's days as an intern in Clinton's office during her tenure as the First Lady in 1996 and leads up to her stint as vice chair of Clinton's historical presidential campaign in 2016, when she became the first female-elect nominee for a major party.

Abedin's personal life also dominated headlines following her ex-husband Anthony Weiner's sexting scandal, which seeped into the 2016 presidential election. Though she is notoriously private, she continues to make headlines today amid reports that she's dating actor Bradley Cooper. (Hear us out: Cooper as Cooper in the TV series! No? Okay.)

Freida Pinto, Huma Abedin Freida Pinto; Huma Abedin | Credit: Don Arnold/WireImage; Paul Morigi/Getty Images

"It was clear to me from our very first conversation that Freida and [producing partner] Emily [Verellen] not only believe in but get the story, that they have a vision and a passion about bringing a life filled with unexpected adventures to the world in a way that is true to who I hope to remain always — defiantly optimistic," Abedin told Deadline, which first reported the news.

Pinto added, "We thought we knew Huma's story — the woman behind the scenes, and then reluctantly in front of the camera when her own life hit the news. Then, we read her memoir and were stunned by her candor, generosity, warmth, intelligence, and the way that her childhood, faith, and family have so authentically woven through her whole life. Huma's story is both extraordinary and immediately relatable, timely and relevant to so many of us."

The series has no release date yet, and no other casting details have been revealed.

