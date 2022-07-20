Dr. Helen Sharpe is checking out of the New Amsterdam Medical Center.

Freema Agyeman, the actor who's made rounds since the show's inception, will not return for New Amsterdam's fifth and final season.

Agyeman announced the news herself on her Instagram on Wednesday in a post addressed to the "Dearest Dam Fam." "First off I would like to say a huge heartfelt THANK YOU for your unending, dedicated and deliciously ferocious support!" she wrote. "I feel very fortunate to have connected with so many of you, while rolling around in the skin of Ms. Helen Sharpe, and witness every ebb and flow of your emotional investment in her. What a ride! Thank you for being on it with me."

Her statement continued, "She has meant so much to me, but the time has come for me to hang up her white coat, as I officially share the news that I will not be returning for the final season of New Amsterdam. While I am saddened, I am also incredibly excited to see how the story concludes as a fan of the series. It has been such a joy to play Dr. Helen Sharpe for 4 seasons — those magnificent writers built a badass! Beyond grateful for the opportunity to tell some of her stories!"

Agyeman ended her post by encouraging the show's fanfic community. She also shared a quote attributed to author (and former presidential candidate) Marianne Williamson: "Every ending is a new beginning."

In a statement provided to EW, series creator and executive producer David Schulner and executive producer Peter Horton said, "We wish Freema the best of luck on her next chapter and the doors of New Amsterdam will always be open if she wishes to return! We are extremely proud of the impact Freema and Dr. Helen Sharpe have made over these past four seasons and are so grateful to have been a part of that story. As we head into the fifth and final season we want our #Sharpwin fans to know we still have a few surprises in store for them."

Sharpwin, of course, refers to the fan-dubbed name for the union between Helen and medical director Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold). Season 4 ended on a devastating note for fans of the couple, with Helen telling Max that she can't marry him.

New Amsterdam returns for its final season on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 10/9c.

