Freeform renews The Bold Type for shortened final season

Kat, Sutton, and Jane aren't done yet.

EW has confirmed that Freeform has renewed its magazine world drama The Bold Type for a fifth season. The catch? Season 5 will also be The Bold Type's last.

The series, which follows besties Kat (Aisha Dee), Sutton (Meghann Fahy), and Jane (Katie Stevens) as they navigate love, careers, and New York City in their 20s, has been given a six-episode season to wrap things up. That's a shorter season than usual, with the series' first three seasons containing 10 episodes a piece and season 4 clocking in at 16.

In a bit of good news, Nikohl Boosheri will return as Adena El-Amin for the final season, which is set to air later this year.

Watch the cast announcement below.

