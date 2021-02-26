Freeform orders comedy Single Drunk Female produced by Girls and Russian Doll alums

On Friday, Freeform announced the newest addition to their programming lineup, the comedy series Single Drunk Female starring Sophia Black-D'Elia (The Night Of).

The show follows irreverent alcoholic Samantha Fink (Black-D'Elia) after a public breakdown that results in her moving back home with her "smother." Soon after, a revelation from her childhood best friend causes her to rethink her party girl ways.

The show will also star Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington and Garrick Bernard, and was written and created by Simone Finch (The Connors). Joining Finch as executive producers are Jenni Konner (Girls), Phil Traill (Good Girls), Nora Silver, and Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland, who's also directing the pilot.

As part of Freeform's Winter TCA announcements, the cable channel also shared the release date for new mystery series Cruel Summer, which is produced by Jessica Biel. The show about a popular girl who goes missing, and an outcast who's allegedly connected to her disappearance will premiere on April 20 as a two-hour event starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Rounding out the Freeform updates is news that Everything is Gonna Be Okay will be back on April 8, the final season of The Bold Type will be back in the spring, and Motherland: Fort Salem will return for its second season this summer.