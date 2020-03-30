Freeform launches #StayTheFFHome campaign featuring weekend movie marathons

Good Trouble type TV Show network Freeform

Freeform wants you to say home.

The network announced today the launch of a multi-platform social distancing campaign titled #StayTheFFHome, which encourages young adults to stay home and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. As the press release reads, "Through the use of social content, #StayTheFFHome aims to distract, educate and entertain fans while creating a sense of communal viewing."

The campaign includes a special marathon of the comedy Everything's Gonna Be Okay on Friday, April 3, along with a live social talkback with the series' talent on Twitter and Instagram Live. Additionally, Freeform is offering weekend themed movie binges, including "Chick Flick Weekend," "Super Hero Movie Weekend," and more. See below for the full schedule of offerings.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Marathon – Friday, April 3

5:30 p.m. – Episode #1001 – “Seven-Spotted Ladybug”

6:30 p.m. – Episode #1002 – “Greenbottle Blue Tarantula”

7:00 p.m. – Episode #1003 – “Giant Asian Mantises”

7:30 p.m. – Episode #1004 – “Silkmoths”

8:00 p.m. – Episode #1005 – “West African Giant Black Millipedes”

8:30 p.m. – Episode #1006 – “Harvester Ants”

9:00 p.m. – Episode #1007 – “Blue Death-Feigning Beetles”

9:30 p.m. – Episode #1008 – “Maggots”

10:00 p.m. – Episode #1009 – “Monarch Butterflies”

10:30 p.m. – Episode #1010 – “Discoid Cockroaches”

Chick Flick Weekend – April 4-5

Saturday, April 4

7:00 a.m. – “Rock of Ages”

10:10 a.m. – “Miss Congeniality”

12:50 p.m. – “Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous”

3:30 p.m. – “Dirty Dancing”

6:05 p.m. – “Pretty Woman”

8:45 p.m. – “Pitch Perfect”

11:25 p.m. – “Keeping Up with The Joneses”

Sunday, April 5

7:30 a.m. – “Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous”

10:13 a.m. – “Keeping Up with the Joneses”

12:47 p.m. – “Dirty Dancing”

3:24 p.m. – “Pretty Woman”

6:05 p.m. – “Pitch Perfect”

8:45 p.m. – “How to Be Single”

11:20 p.m. – “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”

Super Hero Movie Weekend – April 11-12

Saturday, April 11

7:30 a.m. – “Back to the Future”

10:10 a.m. – “Holes”

12:50 p.m. – Disney’s “Bolt”

3:00 p.m. – “Jumanji” (1995)

5:30 p.m. – Disney/Pixar’s “The Incredibles”

8:10 p.m. – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

11:20 p.m. – Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy”

Sunday, April 12

7:30 a.m. – “Holes”

10:10 a.m. – Disney’s “Bolt”

12:20 p.m. – “Jumanji” (1995)

2:50 p.m. – Disney/Pixar’s “The Incredibles”

5:30 p.m. – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

8:40 p.m. – Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy”

11:20 p.m. – “Back to the Future”

FunDay Weekend – April 18-19

Saturday, April 18

7:30 a.m. – “What a Girl Wants”

10:00 a.m. – “Grown Ups”

12:25 p.m. – “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

3:05 p.m. – “Matilda”

5:10 p.m. – “Despicable Me”

7:15 p.m. – “Despicable Me 2”

9:25 p.m. – Disney’s “Wreck-It Ralph”

11:30 p.m. – Disney’s “The Jungle Book” (2016)

Sunday, April 19

8:00 a.m. – “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

10:30 a.m. – “Matilda”

12:35 p.m. – Disney’s “The Jungle Book” (2016)

3:05 p.m. – “Despicable Me”

5:10 p.m. – “Despicable Me 2”

7:20 p.m. – Disney’s “Wreck-It Ralph”

9:25 p.m. – Disney/Pixar’s “A Bug’s Life”

11:30 p.m. – “Jumanji” (1995)

Hunger Games Weekend – April 25 & 26

Saturday, April 25

8:00 a.m. – “The Waterboy”

10:00 a.m. – “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”

1:15 p.m. – “The Hunger Games”

4:30 p.m. – “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"

8:05 p.m. – “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1”

10:45 p.m. – “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2”

Sunday, April 26

7:30 a.m. – “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”

10:45 p.m. – “The Hunger Games”

2:00 p.m. – “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"

5:30 p.m. – “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1”

8:10 p.m. – “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2”

11:25 p.m. – Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy”

A number of Freeform stars have also joined the campaign by making PSAs about what they're doing to stay busy.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

