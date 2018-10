Get ready to run amok amok amok amok amok amok! In celebration of its 31 Nights of Halloween, Freeform is inviting fans to its Halloween House, an immersive experience inspired by Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas, both of which turn 25 in 2018. The network made over Hollywood’s historic Lombardi House to create the ghostly, ghoulish destination, which includes vivid recreations of Dr. Finkelstein’s laboratory, the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage (complete with Winifred’s spell book and a rather judgmental interactive black flame candle), and Jack Skellington’s spiral hill, among other iconic scenes, items, and locations from both beloved films. The free tickets to the haunted pop-up are now sold out, but check out all the creepy details ahead — they’ll put a spell on you.