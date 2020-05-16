Fred Willard, comedian and star of Modern Family, Best in Show dies at 86

Fred Willard, the prolific actor and comedian known for his appearances on Modern Family and Everybody Loves Raymond and in Christopher Guest's many mockumentaries, has died. He was 86.

Willard's daughter Hope announced his death in a statement, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much! We will miss him forever."

Willard's career spanned six decades, with numerous film and TV roles going back to the 1960s. He worked extensively with Guest, appearing in the mockumentaries This Is Spinal Tap, Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, and A Mighty Wind, among others. Willard earned multiple Emmy nominations for his recurring role on Everybody Loves Raymond, and one for his performance on Modern Family as Frank Dunphy, the beloved father of Phil (Ty Burrell). Willard's character died in an episode that aired earlier this year.

"He’s really a consummate comedic actor, and we’ve been a fan of his for decades," Modern Family co-creator Christopher Lloyd told EW at the time. "So we always loved having him on the show. He just has a light touch with comedy, but there’s nothing easy about it for him. Fred rehearses and practices in his trailer endlessly. So he makes it look easy by working very, very hard."

More to come...