Fred Savage enjoys the thirst tweets about him after appearing in that Emmys sketch

He may not be 11 years old anymore, but according to the Internet, Fred Savage still has it.

The actor recently visited ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the new version of the Wonder Years he's executive producing/directing and opened up about the Emmys sketch he participated in last Sunday.

"You never know how those are going to quite go over," Savage told Kimmel, referring to the pre-taped sketch where host Cedric the Entertainer spearheaded a support group for people who haven't won Emmys, including Scott Bakula, Zooey Deschanel, Jason Alexander, and Alyson Hannigan. In the sketch, Savage appears as the director who interrupts Alexander and Bakula's bickering over how long they've been in the business.

"I had two nominations by the time I was 14," Savage tells the group, referring to his Wonder Years days. "Zero wins. You don't bounce back, that's why I'm reduced to directing this sketch."

During Sunday's award show, Savage watched the skit with his three children at a friend's house and revealed how they were all checking Twitter, thus finding out just how many people still had crushes on their dad. (Among the tweets were gems like "Fred Savage, I SO would" and "Fred Savage is my hall pass.")

"I think my wife is still on notice," he joked, admitting most of the tweets came from men. "Because, you know, they're coming from all angles." And despite Savage's embarrassment at the fact that his 13-year-old daughter was the one reading his thirst tweets, the actor ultimately took it all in good fun.

"My kids are now older than I was [when I was on the Wonder Years]," Savage told Kimmel. "It's crazy!"

Watch the interview below.

