The former child star, who served as a director and EP on the series, has a history of misconduct allegations.

Fred Savage, who captured hearts as Kevin Arnold in the nostalgic '80s sitcom classic The Wonder Years, has been fired from its ABC revival of the same name following accusations of inappropriate behavior.

"Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched," a spokesman for 20th Television said in a statement obtained by EW. "Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years."

Savage's alleged conduct included verbal outbursts and inappropriate behavior, according to a report from Deadline.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED??! WITH FRED SAVAGE: Host Fred Savage in the "Parents" episode of WHAT JUST HAPPENED??! WITH FRED SAVAGE airing Sunday, July 28 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images) Fred Savage | Credit: Getty

The former child star had been the object of previous harassment allegations, including a claim in 2018 that he shouted at and struck a female crew member during a costume fitting on the set of Fox's The Grinder, which ran from 2015-2016. Fox investigated the incident and "found no evidence of any wrongdoing."

In addition, a costumer on the original The Wonder Years, which premiered in 1988, filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the then-16-year-old Savage in 1993, the final year of the show. Alley Mills, who played Savage's mother, called the suit "completely ridiculous" and said the case was settled out of court. The suit also named Jason Hervey, then 20, who played Savage's brother.

Savage, 45, who also starred in 1987's beloved The Princess Bride, has spent much of his career behind the camera, helming episodes of Boy Meets World, Modern Family, and 2 Broke Girl, among others. He also produced episodes of shows including It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Party Down, and Happy Endings. His feature-film directorial debut, Daddy Day Camp, earned him a Razzie Award nomination for worst director.

Savage directed eight episodes of The Wonder Years reboot, which tells the story of a middle-class Black family in 1960s Montgomery, Ala. The series premiered in September 2021 and has yet to be renewed for a second season. It stars Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, and Elisha "EJ" Williams and is narrated by Don Cheadle.

Representatives for Savage didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

