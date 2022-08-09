WHAT JUST HAPPENED??! WITH FRED SAVAGE: Host Fred Savage in the "Parents" episode of WHAT JUST HAPPENED??! WITH FRED SAVAGE airing Sunday, July 28 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

Several female crew members from ABC's The Wonder Years reboot who banded together to report Fred Savage's alleged harassment have spoken out about what those allegations entailed.

According to an exposé in The Hollywood Reporter, these women decided to report Savage, a director and executive producer on the show, after becoming aware of his behavior with another woman on the crew, described by THR as "much younger" than Savage, who is 46 and married with three children. This was in addition to reported verbal outbursts and harassment.

In a statement to THR, Savage said, "There are some incidents being reported that absolutely did not and could not have happened."

"Since I was 6 years old, I have worked on hundreds of sets with thousands of people, and have always strived to contribute to an inclusive, safe, and supportive work environment," he said. "It is devastating to learn that there are co-workers who feel I have fallen short of these goals. While there are some incidents being reported that absolutely did not and could not have happened, any one person who feels hurt or offended by my actions is one person too many. I will work to address and change any behavior that has negatively affected anyone, as nothing in this world is more important to me than being a supportive co-worker, friend, husband, father, and person."

Fred Savage | Credit: FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Disney HR conducted an investigation after the allegations were brought forth and decided to fire Savage from his positions on The Wonder Years, as revealed in May.

"Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched," a spokesperson for 20th Television told EW in a statement. "Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years."

The women who brought forth the complaints told THR a much younger woman moved into Savage's home in Cabbagetown in Atlanta. They reportedly became more concerned after hearing Savage was "extremely controlling of her daily behaviors" and that this woman became fearful of him.

They also told THR about Savage's apparent favoritism towards another young woman that allegedly turned physical. The woman in question said the relationship started off as "very platonic" until after she had been unexpectedly fired from the production. She details an event when she met up with some of her former Wonder Years crew members, including Savage, at a bar. She says he followed her into the women's bathroom, pushed her up against the wall, and began kissing her and putting her hand on his groin.

"I said, 'Please, don't do this.' I meant ruining the friendship," the woman said. "I was pleading, not from fear so much, but this was no going back... He put his mouth on mine very forcefully. He went for the top of my pants. I brushed him away. Then he put his mouth on mine again, grabbed my hand and pulled it on his groin area. I was pulling back. He stopped very angrily. I shoulder checked him so I could get out."

The woman shared with THR a voicemail she said Savage sent her a few weeks later, in which he calls himself a "huge asshole" and apologizes. "It's your old friend Fred," he reportedly said. "We worked together for a while and then we didn't and then I was a huge asshole. A huge asshole. And I'm really sorry. And I've kind of owed you an apology for a minute here and so, uh, the truth is I really like you and I really want to be friends and I'm so sorry that I fucked that up."

Read the full story on The Hollywood Reporter.

