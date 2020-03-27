Image zoom Getty Images (3)

This Is Us type TV Show network NBC Where to watch Close Streaming Options

The coronavirus shutdown hasn't stemmed them the enthusiasm for cast reunions. The stars of Frasier and Taxi will reunite next week — while still practicing proper social distancing, of course — on the live-stream series Stars in the House, EW has learned. The cast of This Is Us also will anchor an upcoming installment.

The Taxi reunion can be seen on Monday at 8 p.m. ET, with Marilu Henner, Judd Hirsch, Tony Danza, Christopher Lloyd, Danny Devito, and Carol Kane set to participate.

On Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET — which is already This Is Us night anyway — This Is Us cast members including Chris Sullivan, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore, and Susan Kelechi Watson (plus exec producer Ken Olin, and Moore's husband/Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith) will reconvene on the split-screen and show off their musical talents.

"[The Actors Fund] helped me when I was at my lowest point financially as a working actor," said Watson in a statement. "They also validated my experience and told me I shouldn’t have to be a 'starving artist.' No one had ever said that to me before. I chose to believe them from that day on."

On Wednesday night, the show transitions from current NBC hit to classic NBC hit, as Frasier stars Kelsey Grammer, Peri Gilpin, David Hyde Pierce, and Jane Leeves. “Seth and James [Rudetsky and Wesley, who created and host Stars in the House] are real heroes in this fight— raising money and raising spirits," said Pierce in a statement. "The Actors Fund has always been there for everyone in any part of the entertainment community; it’s an honor for us to help out, and it will be awfully good to see my old friends in the midst of these terrible times."

The performance-and-chat series Stars in the House raises money and awareness for the Actors Fund, which is focusing right now on providing aid to those in the entertainment industry affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Streams began on Mar. 16, and are happening live every day at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Episodes can be viewed at youtube.com/theactorsfund and StarsInTheHouse.com,

Earlier this week, the cast and producers of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt appeared on Stars in the House. The episode included a surprise appearance by Alan Alda and a message from Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Previous guests include Jason Alexander, Kristen Chenoweth, Judith Light, Vanessa Williams, John Lithgow, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Annette Bening, and Audra McDonald.

Related content: