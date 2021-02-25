Kelsey Grammer and Paramount+ are reviving Frasier

Frasier type TV Show network NBC

Dr. Frasier Crane is ready to do some more listening.

Kelsey Grammer is set to return to his popular Frasier character in a revival of the series for Paramount+, the streaming service announced Wednesday. A spin-off of Cheers, the original Frasier ran for 11 seasons, following the titular psychiatrist and radio personality after he returned to his hometown of Seattle to be closer to family.

"Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I'd like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world," Grammer said in a statement. "I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."

Image zoom Credit: Everett Collection

Talk of a possible Frasier revival had run rampant since the show's conclusion in 2004. Grammer, who is executive-producing the new incarnation, previously teased his desire to switch things up should plans move forward.

"The first principle is that it is a different story, basically," he told James Corden in 2019. "Same group of characters but in a different setting. Something has changed in their lives. Certainly, John Mahoney [who played Fraser's father, Martin] died over a year ago, and we would probably deal with that a little bit with Dad being gone."

Wednesday's announcement did not confirm which cast members are slated to return.

Jane Leeves, who portrayed Martin's live-in physical therapist and Frasier's eventual sister-in-law, Daphne Moon, recently told EW she had no plans to abandon her current gig on Fox's The Resident to reprise her Frasier role should a revival pan out. However, that wouldn't necessarily rule out the possibility of working on both shows, schedule permitting.

Paramount+, formerly known as CBS All Access, announced a slew of other TV projects Wednesday as part of an Investor Day presentation. They include five Inside Amy Schumer specials; a six-episode project titled The Weekly Show With Trevor Noah; and TV series based on the classic Paramount films Fatal Attraction, Flashdance, The Italian Job, Love Story, and The Parallax View.

Related content: