Frasier still has no clue what to do with those tossed salad and scrambled eggs in reboot first look

Frasier is back in the building.

One of television's greatest — and most enduring — characters will return this fall when Kelsey Grammer reprises his award-winning role as Dr. Frasier Crane on Paramount+.

Kelsey Grammer in 'Frasier' Kelsey Grammer in 'Frasier' | Credit: Pamela Littky/Paramount+

Filmed in front of a live studio audience, the reboot follows Frasier as he leaves Seattle to return to Boston for a new chapter filled with new challenges, new relationships, and an old dream or two.

Jack Cutmore-Scott, Anders Keith, and Kelsey Grammer in 'Frasier' Jack Cutmore-Scott, Anders Keith, and Kelsey Grammer in 'Frasier' | Credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+

In addition to Grammer, this Frasier stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier's son Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier's old college buddy-turned-university professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan's colleague and head of the university's psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Freddy's roommate Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier's nephew David.

But hopefully there will also be some familiar faces popping in, sitcom-style.

Toks Olagundoye, Kelsey Grammer, and Nicholas Lyndhurst in 'Frasier' Toks Olagundoye, Kelsey Grammer, and Nicholas Lyndhurst in 'Frasier' | Credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+

Frasier was first introduced in the season three premiere of Cheers in 1984 and, after years as one of the bar regulars, made a brief appearance on a 1992 episode of Wings before receiving his own titular spin-off series in 1993. Grammer remains the only actor to be nominated for an Emmy for playing the same role on three different shows.

Kelsey Grammer, Jess Salgueiro, and Jack Cutmore-Scott in 'Frasier' Kelsey Grammer, Jess Salgueiro, and Jack Cutmore-Scott in 'Frasier' | Credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+

The original Frasier ran for 11 seasons, winning 37 Emmys, the most for any scripted series until Game of Thrones broke its record in 2016. Grammar won four comedy lead acting Emmys for his portrayal and the series won five consecutive Outstanding Comedy Series Emmys from 1994 to 1998 — a record it shares with Modern Family.

Jack Cutmore-Scott and Kelsey Grammer in 'Frasier' Jack Cutmore-Scott and Kelsey Grammer in 'Frasier' | Credit: Pamela Littky/Paramount+

The reboot is being handled by writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces), who are also executive producers along with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. Legendary TV director (and co-creator of Cheers) James Burrows will helm the first two episodes.

Frasier's 10-episode season will premiere on Oct. 12 with the first two episodes, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays on Paramount+. In addition, CBS will air the first two episodes back to back on Oct. 17, following a super-sized episode of Big Brother.

