Frankie Muniz is becoming a full-time NASCAR racer: 'Finally making my dream a reality'

Frankie Muniz is swapping a production crew for a pit crew.

The Malcolm in the Middle and Agent Cody Banks star announced Wednesday that he's set to compete as a full-time race car driver in NASCAR's ARCA Menards Series, beginning Feb. 18 at Daytona International Speedway. Muniz, who will race the No. 30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing, called the endeavor a childhood dream.

"It's with the utmost excitement, optimism and gratitude that I'm joining Rette Jones Racing for the full ARCA Menards Series schedule this year," he said in a statement. "Ever since childhood, it's been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives and vision, while providing every opportunity imaginable to grow mentally and physically as a full-time race car driver."

Frankie Muniz Frankie Muniz | Credit: Andrew de Lara

Muniz added, "I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious how I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself."

A longtime racing fanatic, Muniz told PEOPLE that he "caught the bug of wanting to be a driver" in 2004, after winning a tournament in Long Beach, Calif. The actor also competed in the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race in 2005 and 2011, placing in third and second place, respectively. While it's been more than a decade since Muniz has been behind the wheel competitively, he'll be "putting in a hundred percent because I don't wanna look back at this opportunity and go, man, I wish I tried harder," he said.

Muniz also cited the birth of his first child, son Mauz — whom he welcomed with wife Paige Price in 2021 — as a driving force behind his decision. "Finally making my dream a reality," he tweeted Wednesday. "This one is for my son and showing him that you can always chase your dreams."

Muniz is best known for playing the title role in the aughts sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, which earned him an Emmy nomination and two Golden Globe noms. He's starred in more than 40 films and TV shows, including the Agent Cody Banks and Sharknado franchises. Muniz has also competed on Dancing With the Stars and cohosted Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.