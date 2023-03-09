"I'm cautious because I'm afraid of going out like Janelle did in the last season of All-Stars," the Broadway performer says on the latest episode of EW's Quick Drag podcast.

Frankie Grande is ready for Big Brother: All-Stars — under certain conditions

Fans have been eagerly willing Big Brother: All-Stars into existence as season 25 approaches this summer — and former houseguest Frankie Grande is among them.

"I'm not done with Big Brother. Like, there's no way I'm done with Big Brother," the Broadway star and season 16 Big Brother competitor says on the latest episode of EW's RuPaul's Drag Race podcast, Quick Drag.

That said, "I'm cautious because I'm afraid of going out like Janelle did in the last season of All-Stars," the actor and brother of Ariana Grande admits, citing how three-time competitor and fan favorite Janelle Pierzina placed 14th on season 22, the last time a cast of returning players entered the house.

Frankie Grande on 'Big Brother 16' in 2014 Frankie Grande on 'Big Brother 16' in 2014 | Credit: CBS

Grande's comparison to the fan favorite isn't random. The actor — who placed fifth on his season in 2014 — is currently in a three-way tie with Pierzina and season 24 houseguest Michael Bruner for the most competition wins in a single Big Brother season at nine each.

"I know that I'm gonna walk into that house with a massive target on my back, so I would need it to be, like, Big Brother: Legends," says Grande. "Honestly, the only way that I would be safe is if I was in that house with Dan Gheesling, and Mike 'Boogie' [Malin] and Derrick Levasseur, and, you know, the biggest, Janelle, get her back. Britney [Haynes Godwin], I want Rachel [Reilly Villegas] in there. I want to be in there with all humongous players. If that was the case, I think I would be able to find a path to the end, but otherwise I'm just going to be there for one week. What's the point? You know."

The prospect of competing again excites Grande, though he admits his time in the house was taxing.

Frankie Grande in the 'Big Brother' diary room in 2014 Frankie Grande in the 'Big Brother' diary room in 2014 | Credit: CBS

"When you take away our support system, it leaves us to our own devices. We get really hard," he says. "I think I got really hard on Big Brother. Like, really, really hard — and, like, angry and aggressive."

This time around "I would play a completely different game because, you know, I am much older," he says. "It's been eight years since my last season, so who's to know if I'd still be good at all those comps. If I'm in there with some 20 year olds, they might kick my ass. I'd definitely have a different strategy, but, ultimately, I would lead with who I am, which is what I did the last time. You know, go in there, make friends. I went into that Big Brother house to make friends and make lifelong relationships. I'd do the same in a Legends season. I would love to get to know them because I have admired them my entire life."

Frankie Grande in the 'Big Brother 16' house in 2014 Frankie Grande in the 'Big Brother 16' house in 2014 | Credit: CBS

"I would try and win the first HoH again," he adds. "I think that I stayed as long as I did because I won the first HoH, to be honest. If I lose that first [competition], maybe I'd just be like, 'No, I'm not winning a competition all season and that's fine.'"

CBS currently has open casting calls scheduled, so an All-Stars season 25 is sadly not a foregone conclusion — though we do know they won't be turning off the live feeds like Big Brother Canada, at least.

