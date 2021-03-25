Brian and Domhnall Gleeson are a pair of idiots in the trailer for sitcom Frank of Ireland

The new Amazon Prime Video sitcom Frank of Ireland stars Brian Gleeson (Phantom Thread, Peaky Blinders) as the titular character, an Irish singer-songwriter and all-around fantasist, while Gleeson's real-life brother Domhnall (Ex Machina, the Star Wars franchise) portrays his sidekick Doofus.

"Frank, we thought of as a teenage boy with a temper basically," says Brian, who cowrote the show with his sibling and Michael Moloney. "Maybe we were reaching back into our own childhoods in some sense. He's a man who is suffering from a severe case of arrested development. The whole story's about him trying and failing to move on."

Frank of Ireland costars Pom Boyd as the lead character's mother Mary and Sarah Greene as his ex-girlfriend Áine who has moved on with a new man but can't quite give Frank up. The show's coproducers include Catastrophe star Sharon Horgan.

Frank of Ireland premieres on Amazon Prime Video April 16. Watch the show's trailer above.