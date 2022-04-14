The actor was the lead in the eight-episode limited series, but his role will now be recast and his scenes reshot.

Frank Langella fired halfway through The Fall of the House of Usher production for inappropriate conduct

Frank Langella, veteran actor of stage and screen, has been fired from Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher halfway through production following an investigation into his "unacceptable conduct," EW can confirm.

The 84-year-old actor had been accused of sexual harassment, including making inappropriate comments on set to a female costar, prompting the investigation.

Frank Langella Frank Langella | Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

The limited series, created by Mike Flanagan, who serves as executive producer and is directing four of the eight episodes, is based on the short story by Edgar Allen Poe. It had featured Langella in the lead role of Usher patriarch Roderick Usher, but the role will now be recast and his scenes reshot.

Poe's story, originally published in 1839, tells the tale of the figurative and literal fall of the house of the dynastic Usher family. Director and cinematographer Michael Fimognari will direct the other four episodes of the series, starring Mary McDonnell, Kate Siegel, Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, and Carl Lumbly.

Representatives for Langella and Flanagan did not immediately respond to EW's requests for comment.

