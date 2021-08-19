Francis 'Frankie' Mossman, Spartacus: Blood and Sand actor, dies at 33

New Zealand actor Francis "Frankie" Mossman, best known for his appearances on Spartacus: Blood and Sand, died Saturday at his home in Sydney, Australia. He was 33.

Mossman's agent at Kathryn Rawlings & Associates confirmed his death in a statement to E! News, writing, "It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Francis Mossman. Francis has been part of the KR Actors whānau for many years and was well-loved in the industry and by his peers. Always a ray of light and a well of positivity and fun, Francis will be greatly missed. Our hearts reach out to Francis and his family during this unimaginably difficult time."

A representative for Mossman didn't immediately respond to EW's request for confirmation.

Frankie Mossman Frankie Mossman | Credit: Frankie Mossman/Instagram

The New Zealand actor appeared on the soap opera Shortland Street and guested on shows like Americans in Oz and The Amazing Extraordinary Friends. He also starred on the web series The Horizon. In 2012, he landed his most high-profile role as Vitus in the Starz action series Spartacus: Blood and Sand, appearing in four episodes.

Following news of his death, Mossman's family created a GoFundMe page to help with unexpected funeral costs, hoping to bring his body home to New Zealand for a proper burial.

"Francis was an energetic force and much-loved brother and son. He was a well-respected member of the acting community and found a supportive and endearing family community in Sydney," Mossman's brothers Laurence and Jeremy wrote in an update on the page. "His smile and energetic presence will be sorely missed by those lucky enough to have known him."

A cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but a statement given by Mossman's family to Daily Mail Australia explained that the actor had been impacted by Sydney's lockdowns, which left him unable to work and exacerbated struggles Mossman had been having with "the resurfacing of old scars and trauma from high school."

'The world we face right now is a weight on many shoulders, including those in the arts who have had their livelihoods heavily impacted by Covid lockdowns," his family continued.

Mossman's final Instagram post was a photo of himself as a child alongside the caption "who knew this boy would endure so much pain."

Mossman is survived by his partner Lachlan, his mother May, his father Reginald, and his brothers Jeremy and Laurence.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.