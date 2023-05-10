The actress said that before the writers' strike, there were conversations about celebrating the milestone.

The flashy girl from Flushing could be returning to a television screen near you. The Nanny star Fran Drescher said in a new interview that she's keenly interested in participating in a reunion to mark the show's 30th anniversary this November.

The actress, who starred as the legendary caretaker Fran Fine on the '90s sitcom, said Wednesday on SiriusXM's The Julie Mason Show that a reunion felt "imminent." But, she noted, the recent Hollywood writers' strike has complicated things a bit.

"At least pre-strike, we were in conversations with Sony, our parent company, to figure out what we could do that would be fun and exciting for the fans to tune into," Drescher said. "Hopefully the strike will be over soon enough, a deal can be forged with the Writers Guild and the [Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers], and we'll be able to go back to figuring out what we want to do for a Nanny kind of reunion."

Drescher also said the reunion might serve as "a backdoor pilot," suggesting that could inspire some kind of series revival.

Fran Drescher on 'The Nanny' Fran Drescher on 'The Nanny' | Credit: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

"We don't really know, but we have a lot of options on the table and we're kind of open to all of them and everything else, you know, will kind of take a back burner to this right now because there's only one 30th anniversary," she continued. "And the show, you know, is the gift that keeps on giving and has tremendous longevity."

Drescher, who is currently serving as president of the performers' union SAG-AFTRA, said she hopes to "be able to dive in as soon as the strike is over."

Talk of bringing The Nanny back somehow has been swirling for years now. In 2016 the cast reunited at Drescher's house, and, four years later Drescher, Charles Shaughnessy, Daniel Davis, Lauren Lane, Renée Taylor, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima, and more banded together for a Zoom table read of their first episode amid the coronavirus pandemic. Beyond the small screen, Drescher has working on a musical adaptation of the show.

Originally broadcast from 1993 to 1999, The Nanny starred Drescher as an eccentric saleswoman from Queens who becomes the caretaker of a posh Broadway producer's three children.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more

Related content: