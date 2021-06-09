Fran Drescher sports her iconic rainbow Moschino vest from The Nanny 22 years later

She re-wears it well!

Fran Drescher left The Nanny fans elated after she posed in the vintage rainbow-striped Moschino vest she first wore on the sitcom - 22 years ago.

Drescher shared the colorful shot on Instagram on Tuesday, showing her in the classic piece from her totally '90s show, paired with a black turtleneck. The actress, who starred as Fran Fine, a nanny to Englishman Maxfield Sheffield's three kids, from 1993-1999, revealed she was sporting the look again for an HBOMax (where OG The Nanny is now streaming) and her Cancer Schmancer Movement organization shoot.

"Did a shoot 4 @hbomax & @cancerschmancer 4 #thenanny & the Fran Jam Music Festival 6/20 at 6pm PT & 9pm ET so get ready to see a Gr8 show on Father's Day eve 💋🌈☮️🥂🎼🎹🎤🎸," Drescher wrote.

Seeing the sitcom vet re-wear one of her character's -- the fashionable Fran Fine from Flushing -- classic looks left fans thrilled.

"Is this THE vest?" one commented.

"You dont age! Omg the same vest!" wrote another.

"Yessss iconic vest! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 STAN," shared a third.

It was Drescher herself who recruited costume designer Brenda Cooper to work on The Nanny after the end of Princesses, a sitcom the actress and costumer worked on just before.

"Usually you're told the look. Fran and I had a relationship where she just put it in my hands and I knew I wanted to make a difference," Cooper told HuffPo in 2018, reflecting on the show's style. "Clothing is incredibly important, and I think sometimes in the industry it's not treated with the importance it deserves. I wanted to make a statement. I wanted to show that wardrobe plays an important role in the story."

Cooper revealed the iconic vest was actually first worn by supermodel/actress Twiggy on Princesses, before she used it for the pilot of The Nanny.

On Wednesday, Drescher also offered an update on where things stand on The Nanny musical, during her appearance on The View. The actress said it is still in the works, but on the way as she and the sitcom's creator, Peter Marc Jacobson, worked on it through the pandemic. Just, don't expect to see her reprise her original role.

"You know what, I really can't sing And this is going to be a very heavy singing part, so we're going to have to find basically the next Barbra Streisand, I think," Drescher said in response to a question from Sunny Hostin. "And it's been wonderful for us to be able to have something creative to do during this terribly challenging time of the pandemic. And, it's been very sad to see New York without the theater community, which is such a pulse for the city. And I'm very, very thrilled that we're coming out the other side, and that theater is going to come back and we'll be almost ready to launch The Nanny musical on Broadway as well."

Drescher confirmed Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator Rachel Bloom is doing the music. Bloom was originally set to work on the music with longtime CEG music producer Adam Schlesinger, but the Emmy winner died in April of 2020, due to coronavirus complications.

And, outside of the Broadway musical, there's always the age-old query of a reboot. Charles Schaughnessy, who played Maxwell, was recently asked about its potential while speaking with Today Extra in Australia.

"Well, there's a couple of ideas that I've heard floated around, but one of them that I can't really go into -- but one of them -- that she's come up with -- I think is a little bit of genius," he told the hosts last month. "So, if -- if -- it could be pulled together, and there's a lot of different strands involved, I could absolutely see it working."

A rep for HBO Max didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment about the shoot Drescher mentioned in her Instagram.