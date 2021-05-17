Fox unveils fall 2021-22 schedule, brings back The Resident and 9-1-1 shows

The network also released trailers for new series like The Big Leap, featuring Scott Foley.

Fox will add four new dramas, two new comedies, and four new unscripted series — including another singing competition and a new cooking show from Gordon Ramsay — to its 2021-22 season lineup.

The freshman comedy Call Me Kat, starring Mayim Bialik, will return midseason, as will 9-1-1: Lone Star and I Can See Your Voice. A reboot of Fantasy Island will kick off in August.

Fox won't say for now whether The Masked Dancer will come back. As previously announced, Prodigal Son is history.

Here's the lineup:

Monday

8-9 p.m. — 9-1-1

9-10 p.m. — The Big Leap

Tuesday

8-9 p.m. — The Resident

9-10 p.m. — Our Kind of People

Wednesday

8-9 p.m. — The Masked Singer

9-10 p.m. — Alter Ego



Thursday (beginning Oct. 7)

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT — Thursday Night Football

Friday

8-10 p.m. — WWE'S Friday Night Smackdown

Saturday

7-10:30p.m. — Fox Sports Saturday

Sunday

7-7:30 p.m. — NFL on Fox

7:30-8 p.m. — The OT / Fox Encores

8-8:30 p.m. — The Simpsons

8:30-9 p.m. — The Great North

9-9:30 p.m. — Bob's Burgers

9:30-10 p.m. — Family Guy

Here are the descriptions for the new fall shows:

The Big Leap is a modern tale about second chances, chasing your dreams, and taking back what's yours. From creator/executive producer Liz Heldens (The Passage, Friday Night Lights), director/executive producer Jason Winer (Modern Family), and executive producer Sue Naegle (The Plot Against America), the show revolves around a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of Swan Lake.

Our Kind of People: Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham's provocative, critically acclaimed book Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class, the series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for over 50 years.

Alter Ego: In this all-new original singing competition, lost dreams and second chances are reignited when singers from all walks of life become the stars they've always wanted to be. However, these contestants won't perform as themselves. Rather, they'll be given the chance to show how they've always wanted to be seen, creating their dream avatar alter ego to reinvent themselves and perform like never before.

Midseason shows

The Cleaning Lady is a thrilling and emotionally driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for organized crime, using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld. The series stars Elodie Yung (The Hitman's Bodyguard), Adan Canto (Designated Survivor,), Martha Millan (The OA), and newcomers Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle.

Monarch is an epic, multigenerational musical drama about America's first family of country music. The series debuts with a special two-night event beginning Sunday, Jan. 30, immediately following the NFC Championship and continuing on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Welcome to Flatch: When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town — their dreams, their concerns — they stumble upon the Midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities. It's a place you want to visit and maybe even stay. If there was a decent motel. Which there is not.

Pivoting: Single-camera comedy about how we deal with life, death, and all the crazy things that happen in between. Set in a small, middle-class town in Long Island, N.Y., the series follows three women — and close-knit childhood friends — as they cope with the death of the fourth member of their group.

Next Level Chef: The series features a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet — which chef Gordon Ramsay designed — set on an iconic stage like you've never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of a great chef is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst! With a level playing field, chef Ramsay has opened up the competition and scoured the country for the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners, and everything in between, all competing against one and other with the goal of finding the food world's newest superstar.

Don't Forget the Lyrics: Niecy Nash hosts the all-new version of the popular game show challenging contestants' musical memory, as they get one song closer to winning $1 million.

Domino Masters: Hosted by Eric Stonestreet, Domino Masters brings imagination and creative ingenuity to life when teams of domino enthusiasts go head-to-head in a toppling tournament to create mind-blowing masterpieces, with infinite possibilities and thousands of tiles and unique kinetic devices.

