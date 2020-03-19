Image zoom FOX

Prodigal Son type TV Show network Fox genre Crime

There's a friendly and familiar face coming to town!

EW can exclusively share the first look at Dermot Mulroney's (My Best Friend's Wedding) guest role on Fox's crime procedural Prodigal Son in March 30's upcoming episode. Mulroney plays a New York City socialite and old friend of Jessica's (Bellamy Young) named Nicholas Endicott. From the first pics, it looks like they were pretty close friends...

Image zoom FOX

Elsewhere in the episode titled "Scheherazade," a poisoned up-and-coming ballet dancer leads the NYPD family to do a deep dive into the rigorous world of dance — we can't wait to see how Malcolm (Tom Payne) profiles a bunch of dedicated ballerinas. And that's not all he's getting into: He and Eve (Molly Griggs) also wind up turning to Martin (Micheal Sheen) for answers regarding the girl in the box, an experience the serial killer's sure to be delighted about.

"Scheherazade" airs Monday, March 30 at 9 p.m. on Fox.

