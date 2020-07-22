Fox sets premiere dates for The Simpsons, Family Guy, more

The Simpsons type TV Show network Fox genre Animated Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Animation domination will not be slowed down by a pandemic.

Fox announced Wednesday that it will launch its all-animated Sunday night slate on Sept. 27, right on schedule.

The Simpsons will kick off the festivities at 8 p.m., followed by Bless the Harts. Bob’s Burgers will move into the 9 p.m. slot often anchored by Family Guy, which now will air at 9:30 p.m.

The Simpsons is entering season — wait for it — 33, while Family Guy is ushering in its 19th season. Bob's Burgers will begin its 11th season, and Bless The Harts — which features Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig in its voice cast — enters season 2.

If that weren't enough animation for you, Fox also has season 2 of Duncanville (featuring Amy Poehler and Ty Burrell) in the wings for midseason, as well as newcomer The Great North.

While production on most live-action comedies and dramas has been delayed due to the massive Hollywood shutdown in the wake of COVID-19, animation series have been among the least affected, with work switching to remote settings. Fox is preparing to roll out more shows in early fall, including such live-action shows as new drama Next, which had filmed episodes before the pandemic.

Fox will hold virtual Comic-Con panels for its animated line-up later this week. Duncanville is up first on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, Bob’s Burgers follows on Friday at 7 p.m. ET, The Simpsons goes on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, Bless the Harts is slated for Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, and Family Guy rounds out Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

