Dottie Cantrell Roman will always be the Queen of Country in our achy-breaky hearts.

"Queen of Country Music" Dottie Roman is singing the blues.

EW has confirmed Fox has canceled the Susan Sarandon-led musical drama Monarch after one season.

Sarandon played Dottie Cantrell Roman, the fictional matriarch of Nashville's royal family who's got fringe on her jackets and skeletons in her closet. The series was originally slated to premiere in January but, due to COVID complications, bowed in September, airing its 11th and now final episode on Tuesday.

MONARCH: Susan Sarandon in the series premiere of Monarch airing Sunday, Sept. 11, immediately following the FOX NFL doubleheader (8:00-9:00 PM ET, and simultaneously to all time zones). It then makes its time period premiere Tuesday, Sept. 20 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). CR: FOX © 2022 FOX Media LLC. Fox has cancelled 'Monarch' starring Susan Sarandon after one season | Credit: FOX

Produced in the middle of the pandemic, Monarch didn't quite resonate with viewers as strongly as the network had hoped. Critics didn't seem to get in line (dance) with the show, either.

EW's Kristen Baldwin called the primetime soap "a hilariously miscast melodrama" that despite being "an often-ridiculous mess" and "an objectively mediocre show" is also "undeniably watchable."

For her part, Sarandon seemed to enjoy sitting on her twangy throne.

"I got to experience what it was like in the country music industry, which was new for me because I'm a New York kid," Sarandon told EW of taking on the role of Dottie. "So I loved the opportunity to jump in and learn about it."

