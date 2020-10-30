Fox deletes I Can See Your Voice tweet accused of racial slur

Fox deleted a tweet from one of its official accounts after fans pointed out that it was using a racial slur.

The social media account for the reality competition series I Can See Your Voice tweeted the following image and apparent attempt at a play-on-words description for a video featuring contestant Julian Mendoza, who performed on the show's fourth episode dressed as a knight:

Image zoom

The tweet was posted on Oct. 28 and then removed Friday after fans pointed out a rather obvious concern with the phrasing.

In addition, Fox issued this statement: "On Wednesday, we posted a tweet in conjunction with I Can See Your Voice that was inappropriate. The tweet has since been removed. We sincerely apologize to the Asian community and to all whom it offended.”

I Can See Your Voice launched on Sept. 23 as a spin-off of the network's smash hit The Masked Singer, both adaptations of South Korean game shows. The new show asks contestants to guess whether a performer is a great singer lip-syncing to their own voice or a terrible singer lip-syncing to the track. It is hosted by comedian and TMS panelist Ken Jeong.

Here is Mendoza's powerful performance from Wednesday in which it was revealed that he is in fact an incredible singer:

Mendoza attended the musical theatre program at Arizona State University and he was seen on stage at the Phoenix Symphony singing backup for Kristin Chenoweth, was a featured artist in the Utah Festival for Opera and Musical Theatre. I Can See Your Voice airs Wednesday nights.

