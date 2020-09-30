Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any weirder... Fox is turning politicians into puppets.

Yup, you read that right. Executive produced and written by Robert Smigel (Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Saturday Night Live), Let's Be Real —a half-hour, election-themed puppet special— is set to air on Fox, Oct. 1. Hot off the heels of the first 2020 presidential debate, the comedy special will cover politics and, of course, the 2020 election with comedy sketches centered on President Trump and Former Vice President Biden.

There'll be a couple more fun pop culture moments thrown in there too, for anyone with politician fatigue. From the looks of the exclusive clip (above), Kanye West and James Corden and his Carpool Karaoke will also be making an appearance — as well as some fun real-life celebrity cameos. (We see you, Stormy Daniels.)

Check out the clip above and get your first look at Trump, Biden and more as puppets below.

Image zoom FOX

Let's Be Real airs Thursday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m on Fox.