Fox delays Susan Sarandon drama Monarch to fall, citing 'profound impact' of COVID-19

The country music drama was slated to premiere in just two weeks, after the NFC Championship game.

Country roads will have to wait a few months to take Susan Sarandon home.

Fox announced Wednesday that the premiere of the Oscar-winning actress' new musical drama series, Monarch, has been pushed back to the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show was slated to premiere in just over two weeks, on Sunday, Jan. 30, after the NFC Championship game, and then move to its usual Tuesday evening time slot two days later.

Calling Monarch "a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022," a network spokesperson cited "the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact COVID-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world" for the delay.

"We believe this necessary decision sets a show of this magnitude up for success and gives it the best possible runway leading up to its launch, allowing the cast and crew the proper time to do their best work and produce a season we can air in full in the fall," the spokesperson continued. "As the cornerstone of Fox's new 2022-23 slate, shifting a show of this magnitude allows us to have its entire first season produced, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support launch, and give our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with a non-compromised run of episodes."

Starring Sarandon as "Queen of Country" Dottie Cantrell Roman, Monarch tells the story of a (fictional) country music dynasty and the secrets buried just beneath their much-beloved surface. The cast also includes Beth Ditto, Anna Friel, Trace Adkins, and Sarandon's daughter, Eva Amurri, who will play a younger version of Dottie.

Fox has yet to announce what programming will replace Monarch on Jan. 30 and on Tuesday nights.

Filming on Monarch will continue in Atlanta into the spring. Check out a trailer for the show below.