The sitcom and Lee Daniels drama are the network's latest casualties as it heads to its upfronts.

Fox axes Pivoting and Our Kind of People after one season

Fox is pivoting away from two shows in its lineup.

The network has canceled Lee Daniels' Our Kind of People and midseason sitcom Pivoting after both series aired for one season.

Our Kind of People, produced by Daniels and Karin Gist, was based on the Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class, a book by Lawrence Otis Graham. It starred Yaya DaCosta as a single mother juggling family secrets and her burgeoning haircare line in a Martha's Vineyard community for the Black elite.

PIVOTING: L-R: Maggie Q, Ginnifer Goodwin and Eliza Coupe in the “My Friend Died” series premiere episode of PIVOTING airing Sunday, Jan. 9 on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: FOX.; OUR KIND OF PEOPLE: Yaya DaCosta in OUR KIND OF PEOPLE premiering Tuesday, Sept. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. Cr: Michael Becker/FOX. Fox has canceled 'Pivoting' and 'Our Kind of People' after one season. | Credit: FOX.; Michael Becker/FOX

Debuting in September, the show's 12 episodes pulled in an average 0.5 rating and 2.1 million total viewers.

Pivoting starred Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Maggie Q as women who use the death of a friend as a springboard for impulsive life changes.

The show was created by Liz Astrof, who wrote for 2 Broke Girls, The King of Queens, and most recently The Conners. It premiered in January and averaged a 0.4 rating and 1.85 million total viewers over its 10-episode run.

Fox had already canceled The Big Leap, another series that aired for just one season, in March in the run-up to its fall-season upfronts on May 16.

