Fox checks out of Fantasy Island, canceling drama after 2 seasons

"We were very pleased with Fantasy Island's fun and escapist creative, which we had hoped would gain strong traction among viewers," the network says.

Fox will not be making a return trip to Fantasy Island. The network has canceled the Roselyn Sánchez-led drama after two seasons.

"We were very pleased with Fantasy Island's fun and escapist creative, which we had hoped would gain strong traction among viewers," Fox said in a statement Tuesday. The network added that Sony Pictures Television remains "an important partner of ours," and thanked "Fantasy Island's cast, led by Roselyn Sánchez, Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez, crew and executive producers Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and Anne Clements for their partnership on the series."

Developed by Craft and Fain, Fantasy Island served as a revival of and a sequel to the fantasy drama of the same name from Gene Levitt that ran from 1977 to 1984 on ABC. Like its predecessor, the new iteration took place at a luxury resort where literally any fantasy requested by guests would be fulfilled, although naturally things didn't always go according to plan. Sánchez played Elena Roarke, a descendant of the original series' mysterious overseer Mr. Roarke (Ricardo Montalbán).

Roselyn Sànchez as Elena on 'Fantasy Island' Roselyn Sànchez as Elena on 'Fantasy Island' | Credit: Michael Becker/Fox

Season 2 featured a Desperate Housewives reunion, with Teri Hatcher and James Denton guest-starring. The season also featured Andy Richter, Rachael Harris, Cheryl Hines, Frankie J. Alvarez, Jai Rodriguez, Izzy Diaz, Marie Osmond, Kyla Pratt, Lynn Whitfield, Jason Priestley, and Alexa Mansour.

Fantasy Island was co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment. Craft and Fain served as executive producers and showrunners; Clements also served as an executive producer.

The episode that aired Monday will now serve as the series finale. Fantasy Island's cancellation comes on the heels of Fox's decision not to move forward with a fourth season of Call Me Kat or a seventh season of 9-1-1, although the latter will head to ABC for more episodes.