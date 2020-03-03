Fox cancels Almost Family after one season

Image zoom JoJo Whilden/FOX

Almost Family will not be back for a second season.

Sources have confirmed to EW that the Fox drama, which starred Timothy Hutton as a fertility doctor who used his own sperm to inseminate patients, has been canceled following its 13-episode first season. After premiering in October, the series moved from Wednesdays to a Saturday time slot in mid-January and wrapped Feb. 22.

Based on the Australian series Sisters and created by Jason Katims and Annie Weisman, Almost Family also starred Brittany Snow as one the children of Hutton's character who got to know some of her half-siblings, including ones played by Megalyn Echikunwoke and Emily Osment.

The cancellation comes on the heels of Hutton being accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Vancouver, Canada, in 1983, as first reported by BuzzFeed. Hutton has vehemently denied the allegations.

