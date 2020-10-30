Over the course of 11 seasons and counting, Bob's Burgers has explored so many facets of family dynamics via the lovable Belchers. Creator Loren Bouchard's next animated series for Fox will also focus on family comedy, but is transporting said family all the way up to Alaska. In this exclusive teaser for The Great North, you can watch animated characters reckon with wintry weather.

Nick Offerman stars in show as single dad Beef Tobin, who does his best to keep his weird group of kids close. They include older brother Wolf (Will Forte), who is engaged to Honeybee (Dulcé Sloan), middle brother Ham (Paul Rust), youngest brother Moon (Aparna Nancherla), and only daughter Judy (Jenny Slate). Without a mother in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from both her new boss Alyson (Megan Mullally) and her imaginary friend Alanis Morissette, who voices herself and appears to Judy in the Northern Lights. Bob's Burgers has wrung a lot of comedy gold out of its gender-neutral castings of Linda (John Roberts) and Tina Belcher (Dan Mintz), so hopefully there's more hilarity to come with Nancherla voicing a young boy described as "ten-years-old-going-on-fifty."

In addition to Bouchard, The Great North is co-created, written, and executive produced by Bob's Burgers writers and producers Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, and Minty Lewis.

The Great North will premiere this February on Fox, but the network has already renewed it for a second season – so expect it to stick around awhile.

“Wendy, Lizzie, Minty and Loren delivered a show that embodies our animation brand so strongly, they left us no choice but to give this stellar series an early renewal ahead of its midseason debut,” said Fox executive Michael Thorn said in a statement. “Of course, we’d also like to thank our friends at 20th, who continue to be tremendous partners.”

Watch the exclusive teaser above and see for yourself.

