In the throngs of London’s Heathrow Airport, a twist of fate leads an American girl to a British boy and jolts them into a new trajectory. This summer, Hulu’s new 10-episode limited series Four Weddings and a Funeral — co-created by Mindy Kaling and inspired by the 1994 film starring Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell — revives and redefines a traditional romantic comedy in a new format for a new generation with entirely new characters. (Read our Four Weddings First Look story here).

Meet Maya (Nathalie Emmanuel). She’s bright, sophisticated, living in New York City and working as a communications director to a politician running for senate. The only hiccup in her seemingly perfect life? She’s having an affair with her boss.

When Maya temporarily escapes for the weekend to London for her best friend Ainsley’s birthday, little does she know her life is about to change.

“The thing I like about Maya is that she’s a cool girl,” says Emmanuel. “She’s smart, successful, savvy and confident but she’s also messy, she doesn’t always get it right and she can have good intentions in the world but she makes mistakes and has to figure things out like we all do and I think that makes her more relatable.”