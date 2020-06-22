Foundation type TV Show

As writer-director David S. Goyer points out in the first trailer for the upcoming future-set show Foundation, people have been trying to adapt science fiction author Isaac Asimov's future-set multi-novel saga for a long time.

Indeed, New Line Cinema attempted to develop a version of the tale way back in the late '90s, ultimately switching its attention instead to another iconic story, The Lord of the Rings. Finally, it was announced in Aug. 2018 that Apple TV had greenlit a TV show based on Asimov's Foundation novels and that the series would be run by Josh Friedman (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) and Goyer, whose many writing credits include Batman Begins, Man of Steel, and Blade Trinity, which he also directed.

Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. The show stars Jared Harris as Hari Seldon, Lee Pace as Brother Day, Lou Llobell as Gaal, Leah Harvey as Salvor, Laura Birn as Demerzel, Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk, and Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn. The series is produced for Apple by Skydance Television.

