Get ready for 'second crisis summer' with this sneak peek at Apple TV's Foundation season 2

Ah, the dystopian future. One moment you're fighting for the survival of the human race, the next you're waking up from stasis in the middle of space dripping in goo.

That's the first image you get in the sneak peek for the upcoming second season of Apple TV+s big budget and fashion-forward epic sci-fi series Foundation, debuting globally on the streamer this summer.

Foundation

Last season saw the aversion of the first crisis but what's summer without a sequel and the second crisis is here to slay.

Based on Isaac Asimov's award-winning stories, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their unprecedented journey to rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. Crucial individuals transcending space and time are faced with deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

Adapted by David S. Goyer (Batman Begins), Foundation stars Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon, a mathematician who can predict the future using, you know, math, and Lee Pace as the newly crop-topped Brother Day, one of three clone emperors of the Genetic Dynasty, with Lou Llobell as Seldon's protégée Gaal Dornick, Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin, Dornick's daughter and a hero of the first crisis, Laura Birn as android majordomo to the emperors Eto Demerzel, Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk, and Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn.

New faces this season include Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Enjoiner Rue), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow), Ben Daniels (Bel Roise), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), and Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon).

