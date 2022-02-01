Lee Pace is bringing sheer crop top energy to Foundation season 2

Foundation (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

No, Lee Pace isn't doing the Euphoria high school TikTok challenge. It's his new wardrobe for Foundation season 2, i.e. when you're on your way to school and forget you go to Genetic Dynasty High.

Apple TV+ dropped a first look at the new batch of episodes, continuing David Goyer's adaptation of Isaac Asimov's classic sci-fi novels. The show had been renewed for a second season prior to the season 1 finale.

Foundation Jared Harris and Lee Pace return for 'Foundation' season 2. | Credit: Patrick Redmond/Apple TV +

Pace returns as Brother Day, one of three clone emperors of the Genetic Dynasty, alongside Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon and Laura Birn as Demerzel. Pace's character is known for sporting some fairly couture looks, and now he's adding some sheer crop-top pieces to his wardrobe.

Although, Pace's most notable outfit is, perhaps, no outfit at all. The actor had shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos of him wandering the desert with his abs from the season 1 set.

"Will work for pizza," he joked at the time.

With this new look, Apple also announced 10 new additions to the season 2 cast.

Isabella Laughland will play Brother Constant, described as "a cheerfully confident claric whose job is to evangelize the Church of the Galactic Spirit across the Outer Reach." Kulvinder Ghir will play Poly Verisof, a whip-smart and sardonic High Claric of the Church of the Galactic Spirit who's also a terrible drunk. Sandra Yi Sencindiver joins as Enjoiner Rue, a former courtesan who became the politically savvy consigliere to Queen Sareth.

Also cast are Ella-Rae Smith as Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion; Dimitri Leonidas as Hober Mallow, a master trader summoned against his will to serve a higher, selfless cause; Ben Daniels as Bel Roise, the last great general of the Superliminal Fleet and would-be conqueror of the Foundation; Holt McCallany as Warden Jaegger Fount, the current Warden of Terminus and guardian of its citizens against external threats; Mikael Persbrandt as the Warlord of Kalgan, who's fueled by hate in his quest to take over the galaxy; Rachel House as Tellem Bond, mysterious leader of the Mentallics; and Nimrat Kaur as Yanna Seldon.

Foundation tells a story across space and time. After using psychohistory to predict the doom of the human race, a fate that the empire doesn't appreciate very much, Hari Seldon is banished to Terminus, where he and his followers attempt to build a foundation (cue the Leonardo DiCaprio pointing meme) of knowledge to ensure mankind can bounce back.

Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, and Cassian Bilton also star.

They all join the previously cast "Lee Pace Crop Top" in season 2.



