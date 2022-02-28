The star, who came out in 2021, has given out his final rose.

Colton Underwood finally gets that engagement! The former Bachelor star is engaged to Jordan C. Brown

4. Season 5 (Jesse Palmer) The Bachelor

Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood is no longer a bachelor.

Underwood announced his engagement to boyfriend, political strategist Jordan C. Brown, exclusively to PEOPLE on Monday. The former Bachelor contestant came out as gay in April 2021 and has been attached to Brown since last fall.

"After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature," Underwood told PEOPLE. "I couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship."

Colton Underwood and his fiance Jordan C. Brown Colton Underwood and his fiance Jordan C. Brown | Credit: Sarah Morris/Getty Images

"I'm extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life," he added. "Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible."

Both Brown and Underwood confirmed the news of their engagement on their social media pages. Brown posted a picture of him and Underwood popping champagne, writing, "The only time in my life I'm ok with wasting a bottle of champagne. I love you babe."

Underwood also shared a photo of them together in a woodsy environment with the caption, "Life is going to be fun with you."

First joining The Bachelorette as a contestant on Becca Kufrin's season in 2018, Underwood went on to a messy turn on Bachelor in Paradise, polarizing viewers when he broke up with Tia Booth. Then, he was named the star of The Bachelor in the show's 23rd season, which began airing on ABC in Jan. 2019.

While he was the lead on The Bachelor, Underwood upended the show's traditional narrative, ending his relationships with two of his finalists to pursue Cassie Randolph, who had already sent herself home. Randolph and Underwood ended the season as a couple, but not engaged, and they were together until May 2020.

Following their break-up, Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood for allegedly stalking her.

Underwood then came out as gay in April 2021 in an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, and went on to star on Netflix docu-series Coming Out Colton, tracing Underwood's own coming out journey and interactions with other notable gay public figures. He was the first lead of The Bachelor franchise to come out as gay.

Brown and Underwood have been dating since summer 2021, but Underwood didn't make it Instagram official until this past December. Though he never made it to the Bachelor franchise brass ring of an engagement on air, Underwood has found his person on his own terms.