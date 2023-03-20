The actor gave Loosey LaDuca, who played Heaven Bacon in the show's Wigloose Rusical, a positive review while taking aim at anti-drag legislation sweeping the country.

Kevin Bacon just let loose with praise for the latest RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 Rusical.

"Big shoutout to @rupaulsdragrace's Wigloose: the RuSical (and props to Heaven Bacon)," the 64-year-old actor wrote Monday on his Instagram Story, tagging Loosey in his post (who responded by saying, "Well, I'm dead" on her own IG Story) after the Connecticut-based queen portrayed the character in the show.

"With all the recent anti-drag bills, this came at just the right time," Bacon continued of the Rusical, which followed the queens as they portrayed children living in a rural town run by leaders seeking to ban drag. "Drag is an art and drag is a right."

Bacon's next post included a March 8 video posted by RuPaul, in which the Emmy-winning Drag Race host equated ongoing political maneuvering targeting drag performers and transgender people with bullying.

"'Hey, look over there!' — a classic distraction technique, distracting us away from the real issues that they were voted into office to focus on: jobs, healthcare, keeping our children safe from harm at their own school," Mama Ru said in the video, referencing Drag Race winner Jaida Essence Hall's iconic quote from the season 12 political debate challenge. "We know that bullies are incompetent at solving real issues. They look for easy targets so they can give the impression of being effective. They think our love, our light, our laughter, and our joy are signs of weakness, but they're wrong, because that is our strength. Drag queens are the marines of the queer movement. Don't get it twisted and don't be distracted. Register to vote so we can get these stunt queens out of office and put some smart people with real solutions into government."

Bacon also linked to a page for RuPaul and Drag Race production company World of Wonder's initiative with the ACLU, the Drag Defense Fund, which raises money in support of those impacted by the legislation — including laws signed by Tennessee's governor, Bill Lee.

Amid the rise in homophobic and transphobic political attacks, EW broke news Monday that several RuPaul's Drag Race winners, show icons, and LGBTQIA+ community members will take part in the upcoming Drag Isn't Dangerous digital telethon on May 7, featuring Monét X Change, Trixie Mattel, Jinkx Monsoon, Kerri Colby, and more in a streaming event that will raise funds for those affected by anti-drag lesilation.

RuPaul's Drag Race continues Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Read Bacon's Instagram Story above.

