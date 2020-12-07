Floyd Mayweather will fight Logan Paul in February 2021 match

Could one of boxing's all-time greats finally meet his match in a controversial YouTuber nearly 20 years his junior?

We'll apparently find out soon, as the undefeated Floyd Mayweather squares off against Logan Paul in an exhibition match on Feb. 20, 2021. Fans can already buy tickets to the face-off, which will be live-streamed on Fanmio Boxing.

The two have been setting up for a showdown, already sparring with their words on social media.

"These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games," Mayweather tweeted in November. "3 years ago a fighter from the UF said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that b—h. @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again."

In response, Paul called the boxer's words "big tweet from a little man."

Now retired, Mayweather has a 50-0 record. His last win came in 2017 against Conor McGregor, whom he referenced in the above tweet. He also won against Japanese fighter Tenshin Nasukawa (also alluded to above) in a 2018 exhibition match.

Paul has much less experience than his soon-to-be opponent, having fought fellow YouTuber KSI twice, first to a draw, and later losing in a 2019 rematch. His younger brother Jake, also a YouTube star, knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson last month.