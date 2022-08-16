Watch Florence Pugh channel her Marvel character and jump out of a helicopter with Bear Grylls

On the latest episode of Rich Folks Doing Crazy S--- With Bear Grylls, also known as Running Wild, the Oscar-nominated actress rappels into a Costa Rican rainforest.

Florence Pugh may be used to rappelling and leaping from great heights as a Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but take away the stunt performers, the CGI, and the jaunty ponytail and she's still a badass.

In a preview clip from Monday's episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge, Pugh and Grylls need to find their way into the volcanic rainforests of Costa Rica. The only problem is, all that lush greenery means it's too dense for their helicopter to land. And this being Bear Grylls, whose name alone sounds like a survival technique, the duo have to rappel from the chopper into the forest below.

But Pugh is nothing if not a sport, and after Grylls takes his rappel of faith — jostling the helicopter they're hanging out of, by the way — she follows suit. Turns out that may have actually been the easy part.

Once in the forests, Pugh and Grylls will have to "follow the fastest route downriver as it descends nine miles east," then they'll get funneled down "a series of raging rapids and cascading waterfalls over sheer cliffs." (Some of which can be seen in the clip at the top of this post.)

And that's just the first day. By the second, Pugh will have to use the skills she's learned to get them to their extraction point.

We're exhausted just thinking about that. But at least she doesn't have to resuscitate a frozen maggot on her tongue like fellow MCU star Simu Liu.

See all that reckless helicopter jumping in the clip above. Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on National Geographic.

