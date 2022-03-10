Hosts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack have announced that the house-flipping show that made them stars is done.

Flip or Flop is ending after 10 seasons on HGTV: 'The end of an era'

Flip or Flop Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The hit HGTV series Flip or Flop has reached its final destination.

The show, which follows the formerly married duo of Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack buying run-down houses with the hopes of renovating them and selling for a profit, is ending March 17.

The hosts announced that the currently airing 10th season would be the show's last in separate Instagram posts Thursday.

"Bittersweet news to announce, it's the end of an era," Haack wrote, adding that she's "filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show."

El Moussa looked back on "an incredible 10 year run" and had a message for fans: "This show would not have been possible without all of you following along, so THANK YOU!"

Both Haack and El Moussa assured their followers that they hadn't seen the last of them, and a statement from HGTV confirming the end of Flip or Flop promised more from their personal shows on the network, saying, "We look forward to seeing more of Tarek and Christina's real life, real estate and renovation adventures in upcoming episodes of their solo series Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast."

The series finale of Flip or Flop will air Thursday, March 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: