Flavor Flav has the time of his life at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Paula Abdul felt the flavor of love from Flavor Flav at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

As the 60-year-old pop icon performed her signature hit "Straight Up" during NBC's broadcast of the annual holiday event, the camera cut to Flav, who stood up from his seat to cheer on her set while waving a set of pom-poms.

Paula Abdul Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

When Abdul finished, NBC again showed the 63-year-old rapper on his feet as he applauded her routine while wearing a green Milwaukee jacket and one of his signature bejeweled clocks draped around his neck.

The telecast cut to Flav several other times, with the recording artist looking increasingly enthused in each shot. Other performers at the parade included the cast of Bumper in Berlin, Betty Who, Joss Stone, Jordin Sparks, and Mariah Carey, who was earlier announced as the closing act.

The former Flavor of Love reality show star and Public Enemy performer's public appearance came nearly a year after he revealed that he was recovering from a freak accident involving a boulder colliding with his car.

