Flatbush Misdemeanors canceled by Showtime after 2 seasons

Fans may consider it a major crime, but the Showtime series Flatbush Misdemeanor has been canceled after two seasons.

The gritty, New York comedy was canceled by the network after sluggish ratings in the second season, with the finale only garnerings a .01 rating, attracting a paltry 37,000 viewers, according to Neilsen, via TV Series Finale.

The series centered around two young men living in Brooklyn and struggling with modern life, from drugs to side-hassles, all while trying to keep their heads above water and not go broke.

Showtime released a statement after the cancelation, saying, "Flatbush Misdemeanors will not be moving forward with a third season. We would like to thank the creators, executive producers and stars Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman, along with fellow executive producer Keith Heisler, our partners at Avalon, as well as our scene-stealing supporting cast of Kristin Dodson, Hassan Johnson and Kareem Green. We're very proud to have taken Kevin and Dan's distinctive shorts and expanded it into two seasons of excellent television. Those two funny and inventive seasons will live on our site for audiences to continue to discover and enjoy."

Perlman reacted to the cancellation with a long post on Instagram, saying,

"Hey, hi, hello. There will not be a third season of Flatbush Misdemeanors. I'm incredibly proud of what we were able to do with this show. Me and Kevin made three episodes of a zero-budget web series and we were able to turn it into two seasons of a show on Showtime that people really loved...Thank you to all of our writers, seasons one and two who brought so much to the stories and worked so hard under often-difficult circumstances. To all of our producers and studio and crew who helped us get the show done under insane time constraints, who brought all their efforts and energy and creativity and respect..."

The news of Flatbush's cancelation comes amid tons of other dubious news from Showtime, revealing the network's turmoil. It was previously reported that Showtime's content was all getting merged into Paramount+, and earlier this week The Wall Street Journal revealed that the network has begun talks with cable providers to potentially terminate the channel and its streaming app altogether.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.