Your first look at Anna Paquin, Martha Plimpton, and more in Flack season 2

Series creator Oliver Lansley teases where viewers will find Robyn after the wild events of the season 1 finale and who guest stars Daniel Dae Kim and Sam Neill will play.

Summer will officially kick off on June 11 with a hot new season of Amazon Prime Video's Flack and EW has your first look pictures featuring Anna Paquin, Martha Plimpton, and Daniel Dae Kim.

Flack tells the story of Robyn, an American PR executive and fixer to the rich and powerful who's living in London. But while she's busy fixing everyone else's lives, hers is falling apart.

"Season two picks up a short time after season 1 — the dust has started to settle from the chaos of our explosive season finale," series creator Oliver Lansley teases to EW while promoting the drama's June 11 premiere. "Robyn [Paquin] has tried to get her s--- together and tentative truces have been made but we are very aware of the fallout of her actions. Things have changed, the cracks are visible."

When last we saw Robyn, she completely self-destructed and managed to cause major damage to those closest to her, including her sister Ruth (Genevieve Angelson).

"In season 2, Robyn has got herself clean, she's replacing her addictions with new ones like exercise but she is very much holding on by the whites of her knuckles," Lansley shares.

"She's been shaken, her foundations are less stable and those around her have seen what's been going on beneath the surface," he continues. "One thing Robyn could always rely on was her ability to do her job, but even that seems to be a threat now. Her demons have been stirred up and they're coming for her..."

Robyn's struggles often stem from her tumultuous and often traumatic childhood which was further complicated when her mentally ill mother Clara (Plimpton) commits suicide.

Clara makes her debut in season 2 helping viewers have a better understanding of "Robyn's volatile relationship with her mother" and how that helped shape who Robyn is today," says Lansley. "And watching Anna and Martha Plimpton do their stuff together was pretty magic!"

Kim, who Lansley calls "a legend," will also guest star this season in the role of Gabriel Cole, a playboy tech millionaire and love interest of Robyn's best friend Eve (Lydia Wilson).

The status of Robyn and Eve's friendship is unknown after the former was caught having sex with the latter's boyfriend in the season 1 finale. In the photo below, the duo seems to at least still be working well together.

Sam Neill will also guest star this season in the premiere episode in the role of Duncan Paulson, ex-husband of Robyn's bad ass boss Caroline's (Sophie Okonedo) ex-husband.

"I love this picture," Lansley exclaims of the photo below. "We get to see a whole new side of Caroline in this season and I can't wait for people to get to know her more. In season 1, we showed you the myth which she presents to the world, but in series 2 we get to dig into the dirt under the fingernails and see how she became who she is today. I was fortunate enough to direct Sophie Okonedo in this season and it was such a joy to watch a master like her at work!"

He adds, "This relationship between Caroline and Robyn is one that really fascinates me. Caroline sees Robyn's brilliance, but she also sees her darkness and she knows that it is her darkness that makes her great at her job. It's complicated!"

And while Robyn is trying to work through her addictions, there's still a lot of trauma for her to unpack. As she struggles with getting clean and hopefully making amends, she has to keep working at a high-stress job that often requires her to check her morals at the door.

"The times we see Robyn the freest and relaxed is when she's had to fall into her addictions to relieve herself of the pressure she is always gripped in," the series creator says. "Robyn is so used to holding tightly onto the reins, she sometimes uses drugs, alcohol (or sex) to almost force herself to let go of the wheel. But if you let go of the wheel of a fast-moving car, you're gonna have a crash."

The second season of Flack premieres June 11 on Amazon Prime.