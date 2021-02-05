Fisher Stevens apologizes to the cast of Friends: 'I was an a--hole'

Friends Close Streaming Options

In the first season of Friends, Fisher Stevens played Phoebe's (Lisa Kudrow) psychiatrist boyfriend Roger who uses his analytical powers for evil, acting like a huge jerk to all six of the titular friends. And now Stevens wants to apologize to the Friends cast for behaving like Roger on set and acting like a real "a--hole" while filming his episode.

In the latest episode of PeopleTV's Couch Surfing, Stevens reflected on why he felt the need to say he's sorry. "At that moment in my career, I had never done a sitcom before," he says. "I had never heard of Friends because it was just the beginning of the show and I didn't watch TV at the time much."

After he learned his lines from the script and flew to Los Angeles to film the episode, he quickly discovered when he got to set that the entire script had already been rewritten. "Because that's what sitcoms did. And I didn't know that," he says. "I was kind of an a--hole, I have to admit. 'What do you mean? So I have to relearn lines that you've written that are worse than what you'd originally written?' Yeah, I was a d---. I've rarely seen any of those people on Friends again, but I'm sure if you asked them about me, they would go, 'What a New York snob.'"

Stevens has since seen the error of his ways and wants to let Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer know how sorry he is. "Yeah, I'm sorry guys. I'm sorry I was a d--- to you all," he says. "I apologize. I was bad, I was wrong."

