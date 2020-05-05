In which Steve Carell blows off steam to "Kokomo."

See first trailer for Steve Carell's new Netflix comedy Space Force

As Space Force readies for lift-off, Netflix is giving you a peek inside the enterprise.

The streaming service has released the first trailer for Steve Carell's 10-episode comedy centered on a four-star general who has been tapped to run Space Force, the new branch of the U.S. military, which is similar to the ambitious dream that President Donald Trump announced in 2018. Carell stars as Gen. Mark Naird, who has relocated to a secret Colorado base to get “boots on the moon by 2024,” per order of the show's unnamed president.

Premiering May 29 — and created by Carell and his old friend, The Office showrunner Greg Daniels — Space Force also features such familiar faces as Lisa Kudrow (as Naird's wife) and John Malkovich (as Naird's head scientist), as well as Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, and Fred Willard, plus Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake. Naird knows that he needs the top minds in astrophysics to help in his quest for space dominance, but, as he explains to them: "As a scientist, you have a loyalty to reason. Makes you a little untrustworthy." The stresses of the job are building, which is why Gen. Naird may need to connect with the Beach Boys to win this space race. See for yourself in the trailer above.

