Justina Machado is put in an awkward position in first trailer for Pop TV's 'One Day at a Time'

Justina Machado's Penelope finds herself in a rather awkward situation in the first trailer for the fourth season of Pop TV's One Day at a Time.

The network dropped the clip on Thursday to promote the new episodes, set to premiere on Tuesday, March 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET. Not only will the premiere air on the show's new home, but it will also simulcast simultaneously on their sister networks TV Land and Logo.

The season premiere episode will feature Ray Romano in the role of a census worker that visits the Alvarez family.

In a scene from the promo, Penelope is speaking to her therapy group about the moment her son Alex (Marcel Ruiz) walked in on her during an intimate solo moment in her bedroom when she thought the family had all gone out for the night.

And speaking of uncomfortable conversations, Elena (Isabella Gomez) kicks off the clip telling her grandmother Lydia (Rita Moreno) something that made the latter close the curtains of her bedroom with the quickness.

"I want to talk to you about the female orgasm," Elena tells Lydia very matter-of-factly.

Pop TV saved One Day at a Time from cancellation after Netflix dropped the series after the show's third season. In our exclusive first look at the premiere, Alex jokingly takes a swipe at the streamer but it was all in good fun.

Check out the trailer in full above.

