New trailer for Bear Grylls' World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji teases brutal challenge

Amazon just released a new trailer for the World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji hosted by Bear Grylls, and the fierce new race looks like Survivor, The Amazing Race, and The Challenge all rolled into one.

The 10-episode adventure series, executive produced by original creator Mark Burnett, follows the ultimate expedition race in which 66 teams from 30 countries compete non-stop for 11 days across hundreds of miles of rugged terrain with only a map and compass for navigation. Based on the action-packed trailer, this reality competition on steroids is the perfect binge to fill the void now that Survivor: Winners at War has ended and The Challenge: Total Madness is wrapping up.

The diverse competitors span all ages, races, sexual orientations, and fitness levels, and the event series will push them to their limits with activities like hiking, mountain biking, paddle boarding, rock climbing, and whitewater rafting. "At its core, World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji is about perseverance," according to the official series description.

Showrunner and executive producer Lisa Hennessy returns to the series after working alongside Burnett on all eight original seasons, which ran from 1995 to 2002. In addition to hosting, Grylls serves as executive producer alongside Eric Van Wagenen, Barry Poznick, and Delbert Shoopman. Check out the first trailer below:

All 10 episodes of World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji premiere August 14 on Amazon Prime Video.