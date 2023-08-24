"Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever!" reads the season 7 synopsis, alluding to the replacement of the show's co-creator and star voice actor.

Rick and Morty season 7 is officially coming this fall, Adult Swim announced on Thursday. The new installment will feature the first episodes of the hit animated series since Adult Swim parted ways with Rick and Morty co-creator and star Justin Roiland over accusations of domestic violence and workplace harassment.

"It's happening," Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen said in a statement. "Thanks to the talent of the entire show team, we can all enjoy 10 new episodes that yet again raise the bar for comedy and animation. This season proves that the geniuses at work on Rick and Morty are just getting started."

Adult Swim teased the new season with a wink to the replacement of Roiland in a press release that stated, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever!"

The synopsis continued, "It's season 7, and the possibilities are endless: What's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. Rick and Morty, 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

Rick & Morty Season 7 The first look at 'Rick and Morty' season 7 | Credit: Adult Swim

For the first six seasons of Rick and Morty, Roiland provided the voice of both title characters as well as a few supporting characters. He co-created the show with Dan Harmon, though other producers took over the showrunner role in later seasons.

NBC News revealed in January that Roiland had been charged in May 2020 with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit, resulting from a criminal complaint by an anonymous woman who said she was in "a dating relationship" with Roiland at the time.

Roiland pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintained his innocence, but Adult Swim cut ties with him following the publication of the report, as did other networks like Hulu, which produces Roiland's other animated sci-fi show, Solar Opposites.

In February, The Hollywood Reporter published an in-depth investigation of Roiland's animation empire that claimed his workplace behavior had been making coworkers uncomfortable for years.

A month later, the Orange County district attorney's office dismissed the charges against Roiland "as a result of having insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."

In a public statement following the decision, Roiland said, "I'm thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I'm still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process."

Adult Swim has still not officially announced a replacement for Roiland, but at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, producer Steve Levy said his roles will be handled by vocal "soundalikes" and the characterizations will otherwise remain the same.

"We are closing in on the end of our process of the recast," Levy said at the panel, per Polygon.

Rick and Morty season 7 premieres Sunday, Oct. 15 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim.

